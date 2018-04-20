Live shows

I’ve found that I feel the most inspired to make changes and feel the best about my accomplishments at a live show. The live show vibe just cleans the soul. It doesn’t really matter what show I’m at or what type of music is playing, it’s all about the atmosphere. The only other time this happens is when I’m on my bike rolling down the highway. It’s 2 wheel therapy and a 100 mph head clean. I hope you’re able to make it to one of the killers shows coming to the Bourbon Theatre or another venue this year. If you do, use it as your own therapy. It works every time.