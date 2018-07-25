Lincoln Playwrights Show Their Work

A group of aspiring playwrights is presenting their work this week. The First Flight Festival, under the guidance of the Angels Theater Company, is on stage nightly at U-N-L’s Temple Building. The group has been preparing since January.

“This year, we are premiering 22 new short plays. They’re all under 20 minutes. You can’t see them all in one night so we divided them into flights” said Coordinator Judy Hart.

The flights, and the plays included in each one, can be found on the group’s website

http://www.angels company.org.

The plays range in length from 20 minutes down to 4 minutes. Different flights will be presented each day between now and Sunday. You have one opportunity this coming weekend to see them in two days.

“On saturday you could see flights “A” and “B”” said Hart. “B is at 4:00 P.M. and A is at 8:00 P.M., and then on Sunday at 2:00 you can see Flight C.

