Lincoln Not Affected by Suspected McDonald’s Food-Borne Illness Outbreak

It looks like Lincoln and Omaha McDonald’s locations have not been impacted by a possible food-borne illness linked to the chain’s salads. However, the restaurants are having trouble just east of Nebraska, where the Illinois and Iowa Departments of Health are looking into outbreaks of an intestinal illness.

The Illinois Health Department said a quarter of its cases reported eating McDonald’s salads before getting sick. They are investigating whether salads sold at McDonald’s caused more than 100 people to get sick. According to McDonald’s, Lincoln and Omaha locations use a different lettuce blend supplier and should not be affected by the suspected illness.

In a statement to CNN, McDonald’s said it will voluntarily stop selling salads at its affected restaurants. The fast-food giant says they will resume salad sales at the affected locations once they change their lettuce blend supplier.

