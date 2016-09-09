This year’s Lincoln Calling music festival, Oct. 6-8, features a huge lineup featuring some of the most critically acclaimed and buzz-worthy national and local musical talent, including Charles Bradley, Cloud Nothings, Real Estate, Kali Uchis, Twin Peaks, Ceremony, Screaming Females, Allan Kingdom, White Mystery, Esmé Patterson and Icky Blossoms! Comedians include Adam Cayton Holland, Timmy Williams, Brett Davis, Jo Firestone and Ross Brockley!

Three-day festival passes get you into all eight venues, including more than 100 artists and comedians, for only $49.

The nonprofit Hear Nebraska assumed management and operations of Lincoln Calling in 2016, just in time for its 13th year. Now aligned with Lincoln Startup Week, Lincoln YP Week and Make Lincoln, the festival is committed to being an accessible, affordable and easily navigable exhibition of the city’s arts scene — including comedy, film and visual art — as well as Lincoln’s promise for attracting top-flight national talent.