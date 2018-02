The 2018 Winter Olympics kick off Friday in South Korea. The Olympic village will be welcoming 2,925 athletes representing 90 nations. Organizers of the South Korea games have supplied athletes with 110,000 condoms. After doing some math here’s what I’ve came up with. It works out to around 37 condoms per competitor. That seems excessive for an event scheduled to last two weeks but what do I know. What happens in South Korea, stays in South Korea.