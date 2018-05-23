Let’s start working that arm….a bit….

Physical Therapy is good but I really feel like I am missing something. Especially when I’m still going to the gym 6 days a week and only able to ride the recline bike/incline treadmill/elliptical. It’s just not enough. But I HAVE TO BE PATIENT, and not be a patient again (get it?) right? So I started some really awesome exercises today with Dan, one of the trainers at Good Life Fitness. Slow and steady. It’s amazing, how much muscle loss occurs in just 6 weeks from non-use. He’s seen plenty of these and knows the progress is slow to get back to 100% – trying to break up the scar tissue from the rotator cuff surgery is….unpleasant – but I WANT MY ARM BACK!