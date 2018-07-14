Lancaster County Traffic Crashes Claim Two Lives Friday

A rural Lincoln woman died in the collision of two pickups southwest of Lincoln just after 7:30 PM Friday night. 54 year old Rhondi Lovelace was a passenger in a pickup driven by Reginal Wyman of Fremont. According to the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office, Wyman’s pickup was struck by another one, which was driven by 25 year old Matthew Werner of Lincoln. Lovelace was pronounced dead at the scene.

Wyman was transported to a hospital, treated and released. Werner and his passenger declined medical treatment at the scene.

The Sheriff’s Office Crash Reconstruction team determined that Werner failed to stop for a stop sign at

the intersection. Seatbelts were in use by the two in Werner’s vehicle, but not by those in Wyman’s. An autopsy has been ordered by the Lancaster County Attorney’s Office and the investigation into the crash continues.

A woman from North Platte died following a rollover accident on Interstate 80 west of Lincoln on Friday night. Emergency crews responded to the crash just before 8 p.m. near Mile Marker 392.

The State Patrol said a Chevy Trailblazer was passing a semi when it crossed both lanes, hit a guardrail, rolled, and ended up in a ditch underneath an overpass.

The driver, 57 year old Ladonna Schmidt of North Platte, was killed at the scene. Two other passengers suffered minor injuries.

NSP said Schmidt was ejected from the vehicle. One of the passengers, a small child, was safely secured in a car seat and was unharmed. A second adult passenger suffered injuries but is expected to recover.

