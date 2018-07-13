Krist Suspects Governor Behind News Conference Interference

The Krist for Governor campaign Friday filed a Nebraska Open Records Law Request to the Office of the Governor and the Department of Corrections. The request was made after staff at the Tecumseh State Prison blocked Krist from holding a news conference Thursday at the Tecumseh facility.

The letter requests “all correspondence (email, letters, memoranda) to or from Governor Pete Ricketts, or any member of his staff, from July 9, 2018 to the present regarding the Tecumseh State Correctional Institution, State Senator Bob Krist, Nebraska Department of Correctional Services Director Scott Frakes, Nebraska Department of Corrections staff, or news media availability or access at any state correctional facility in Nebraska.”

On Thursday, acting warden April Bulling-June, told Krist that she could not allow media on the grounds for a news conference. Bulling-June, along with two guards, asked Krist to leave the parking lot. In addition, someone had parked a state-owned SUV on the grass in front of the Tecumseh prison sign.

“What is the Gov. trying to hide? Under state law a state senator is allowed to visit any correctional facility at any time,” Krist said.

He cited Nebraska State Law 83-186: “Members of the Legislature…shall be allowed to visit any facility in the Department of Correctional Services at any time.”

“I want to know who directed the corrections staff to kick me and the news media off the property, Krist said.

Governor Pete Ricketts, through his campaign spokesman, Matthew Trail, said “I have no knowledge of any communications at TSCI. For Krist to assert a legal right to enter a maximum-security facility as a state official for purposes of staging a political stunt is a rank abuse of power.”

