SUICIDE RATES UP IN ALL AGE GROUPS: The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released data yesterday (June 7th) showing that suicide is up across the country in every age group and demographic, with nearly 45,000 people taking their own lives in 2016 in the U.S. The largest number of suicides and a particularly high increase was seen among middle-aged adults, and it’s also now the second-leading cause of death for all teens and young adults from ages 10 to 35. Overall, suicide is the 10th leading cause of death in the U.S., and is only one of three that is increasing, along with Alzheimer’s disease and drug overdoses.

Just this week 2 celebrities have died by suicide. There were so many more people that also died. We won’t know the names because they’re not famous. They’re still important to those who love them. They will be missed and we can mourn with the families just the same as we might do for a celebrity death. IF you’re considering suicide as an option, think about this. Suicide doesn’t end the pain, it just transfers it to your loved ones. I actually read that as a comment on the Anthony Bourdain story of his death today and thought it was fitting to this conversation. Please consider other options to ending the pain. You can call the National Suicide Prevention Hotline at 800.273.8255

I understand why suicide is a good option because I thought it was a good option myself. It wasn’t a good option but it sure did seem like one at the time. Please take that option off the table. There are plenty of other options that will work better. It may take a bit longer to work through, but it will be worth it in the end. You have to trust me on this one.