Join me Saturday afternoon!

This Saturday, my other gig, The Real Football Show, Fridays at 6pm on 101.5/1480 and #OnDemand at ESPNLincoln.com goes live for a one hour show at 1pm at Captain Jacks at 12th and P, to talk about the upcoming World Cup and preview that days friendly USA match vs Ireland. It’ll be our last show for the season, too. It’s a bit of a recruitment party for people who want the American Outlaws, the official support club of USA Soccer. Believe it or not, The American Outlaws STARTED RIGHT HERE in Lincoln, NEBRASKA and now has 200 Chapters with 30,000 members ALL AROUND the WORLD! They’ll unveil their very own beer! It’s going to be an epic day, so stop in, have a beer and cheer on our boys!

