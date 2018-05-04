It’s Ghost

Ghost frontman Tobias Forge, who performs as Papa Emeritus and Cardinal Copia, gave his first public interview without a mask on Tuesday night (May 1st) inside the 200-seat Clive Davis Theater at Los Angeles’ Grammy Museum. The discussion followed a three-song acoustic performance by Forge and three members of the group that included new single “Rats,” the Grammy-winning “Cirice” and “Jigolo Har Megiddo.”

During the interview, Forge said that the group’s upcoming album Prequelle was at least partially inspired by current world events, explaining, “I think that the end of the world has already happened many times . . . I wanted to make a record that sort of shone the light on surviving through a turmoil like that. This is a record about survival, but through somewhat troubled times.”