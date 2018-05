Well I have lived in my house for a few years now and i have been saving my money for work and some other projects I have on the side. Been saving up to buy a lever action .357 to pair with my revolver, one with a big loop like John Wayne in True Grit or Lucas McCain in The Rifleman.

So after saving all my money and doing all my research, you know what I got… A new fridge because the one I had quit working last week.

Adulting sucks sometimes…