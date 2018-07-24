Internet Helps Rural Residents Save Money & Generate Income

Many rural Nebraskans are saving money and generating income by using the internet, according to the 2018 Nebraska Rural Poll. Six in 10 rural Nebraskans surveyed say they are using the internet to save money by price matching or bargain hunting, and about one-third are generating income by buying or selling items online. People with occupations in agriculture are also generating income by running and growing a home-based business, making the family farm more efficient and/or profitable and regularly selling online. Fifty-three percent of those people surveyed generated income from the internet, with 24 percent reporting at least $1,000 of impact.

The proportion of rural Nebraskans accessing the internet from their cellphones increased from two years ago, from 70 percent to 77 percent. However, the proportion subscribing to a high-speed internet service at home remained about the same as 2016.

The survey concludes that a “digital divide” still exists in the state, as residents of larger communities are more likely than those in smaller communities to subscribe to a high-speed internet service. More than one in 10 respondents reported being significantly limited or not being able to play real-time video games or stream online video content. Two in 10 respondents living in or near towns and villages and about 7 percent of respondents living in or near cities reported those limitations.

The University of Nebraska–Lincoln’s Department of Agricultural Economics conducts the poll in partnership with the Nebraska Rural Futures Institute.

