If you haven’t watched Infinity War I highly suggest you go to the movie theater right now and get a ticket. Literally blew me out of my seat. I was overcome with so many emotions that I don’t know how to describe it with out freaking out. Don’t worry no spoilers in this blog. Just wanted to tell you guys to go watch it. Even if you haven’t watched all the marvel movies up to this point, you can still get a kick out of it. Plenty of action to go around. Pretty good idea for Cinco De Mayo huh?