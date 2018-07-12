Indecent Exposure Inside South Lincoln Walmart Restroom
By Lincoln News
|
Jul 12, 2018 @ 11:03 AM

Lincoln Police say an indecent exposure happened inside a Walmart near 27th and Yankee Hill Road on Wednesday.

According to investigators, a 31-year-old employee walked into the men’s restroom, when another man in a stall next to him exposed himself.  The victim said the man crouched down and exposed his pelvic area under the divider.

The man was described as a white male, 5-feet 10-inches, 200 pounds, wearing a red shirt and khaki cargo shorts.

