Indecent Exposure Inside South Lincoln Walmart Restroom

Lincoln Police say an indecent exposure happened inside a Walmart near 27th and Yankee Hill Road on Wednesday.

According to investigators, a 31-year-old employee walked into the men’s restroom, when another man in a stall next to him exposed himself. The victim said the man crouched down and exposed his pelvic area under the divider.

The man was described as a white male, 5-feet 10-inches, 200 pounds, wearing a red shirt and khaki cargo shorts.

