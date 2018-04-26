Love em, or hate em, Insane Clown Posse is coming to the Bourbon Theatre May 10th. Get ready to be sprayed with gallons of Faygo pop

They actually played here on the Great Milenko run back in 97 or 98. Somehow they made it into the Blaze studio during my shift. I’ve interviewed lots of bands over my 25 year career here at the Blaze. I’ll be completely honest with you. I don’t remember must of them. I could tell you that I did the interview but never what we talked about. In this case, with ICP, I can tell you that they were regular guys when the mic was off and ICP when the mic was on. It was certainly interesting. When they arrived in the studio they were very appreciative of the air time. Joseph Bruce and Joseph Utsler were very polite and well mannered gentleman. Turn the mic on and Joseph and Joseph were Violent J and Shaggy 2 Dope. Mic off, just a guy. Mic on, full animation and character play. It was very cool to get to see both sides of them. Not since that interview have I had a guest in my studio that was as interesting the ICP crew. Thanks guys.