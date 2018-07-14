Ice Cream and Metal.

I don’t know what it is, but I’ve been craving Ice Cream constantly. The weather probably affects that a lot, with it being 90+ and humid all week. It’s crazy. I just want a big bowl to just jump into and swim in it. Too weird? I think it’d be worth it. Hit me up with your favorite Ice cream concoction to try! In other news more albums to quench your everlong metal thirst.

July 20th:

Powerwulf “The Sacrament of Sin” If you don’t know who they are, I suggest you look them up. the Lead singer is a trained opera singer.

July 27th:

Halestorm “Vicious” Very excited to see them putting out another record. Lizzy Hale is a beast.

Rise Against “The Ghost Note Symphonies Vol. 1” Very underrated band. What’s your favorite album?

 

 

