I call it “Horror Porn”

In my mind, there’s a MASSIVE difference between a horror movie and a gore flick. A horror movie is scary and a gore flick is just gross, or what I call “Horror Porn.” Watching people get tortured and/or having limbs/body parts removed is not a movie. It’s just to get attention for a director who sucks and can’t actually deliver a story. When the gross-ness outweighs the story, how is it still a movie? Horror movies were set to shock and deliver dismay to the viewer along with the feeling of dread in the story. And I love a good story!

Worst “Horror Porn”

1. SAW

2. Hostel

Good Horror

1. Alien

2. Halloween