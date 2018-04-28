Huskers extended the streak! 1 draft pick every year since 1963!

Tanner Lee was drafted 203rd to the Jacksonville Jaguars. Step aside Blake Bortles. A new sheriff is in town! Haha just kidding. With that draft pick it extends Nebraska’s streak of having at least one draft pick since 1963. He is also the first Nebraska qb drafted since 1992. Crazy stuff! Comment on my post and tell me your thoughts about this and if you think he’s going to get anywhere in Jacksonville. Also wanna give a shoutout to everyone that came out to Custom FX , I had a blast! Got a little sunburt, which is crazy but I still had fun. A lot of nice cars! You can also get tickets to Theory of A Deadman on kibz.com. That show is on July 31st at the Bourbon Theatre. Check out my show tonight 12:00 A.M-4 A.M.