Ron Brown is heading back to Nebraska for a third stint in the football program. Only this time, he won’t be wearing a headset on the sidelines.

Husker head coach Scott Frost announcing Wednesday that Brown will serve as Nebraska’s Director of Player Development. Brown has 24 previous years of coaching experience at Nebraska, serving as an assistant coach from 1987 to 2003, and again from 2008 to 2014.

Brown served as associate head coach at Liberty University for the past three seasons, working for Head Coach and former Husker quarterback Turner Gill.

In his new role at Nebraska, Brown will serve in a non-coaching role, mentoring Husker football student-athletes in numerous off-field development areas. Brown will work closely with Nebraska’s nationally renowned Life Skills program and assist in community outreach efforts of Husker football players and staff. “Coach Brown had a tremendous impact on me during my playing career at Nebraska, and I am sure he will have a similar impact on many young men in our football program in the years ahead,” Frost said. “Coach Brown understands Nebraska and what makes this a great place for student-athletes to grow and learn in all areas.” Brown will bring 31 years of college coaching experience to the Nebraska football staff. Brown coached for four seasons at his alma mater, Brown University, before his 24 seasons at Nebraska and the past three years at Liberty. In addition to outstanding team success that included three national championships at Nebraska, Brown coached more than 40 academic all-conference players and nearly 40 players that went on to professional careers.

The post HUSKER FOOTBALL: Brown To Return In Administrative Role appeared first on KFOR FM 103.3 1240 AM.