How strong do you want it?

Why don’t you make another pot of coffee when you take the last cup? Rhetorical question. Here’s the play by play. Sparky goes to the coffee pot. There’s no coffee is the pot. Sparky makes a pot. When Sparky makes a pot of coffee he puts in 3 bags. Most of the time it’s 1 or 2 bags. Not today my friend, not today. I like strong bitter coffee. If you’re not going to make coffee after the last cup, you better like the 3 bag Sparky special. Moral of the story? If you pour the last cup out the pot, you should make another.