Here’s to you!

Couple things, thanks if you made it out to The Fever 333 show! CRAZY INSANE AND PASSIONATE. Yes, in all caps. That’s how that show went down. Support local music with FREAKABOUT and their album release show Friday night at The Bourbon. Check out the vid for “Predator” below! On the harder side, Mushroomhead will be at The Grove, Friday night as well. NO MATTER WHAT you do this weekend, kick off your shoes and try to get some “you” time. Fave beverage and mebbe some friends, throw in some grilling and know that you are appreciated by the entire Blaze staff. You go to shows, our events and call/email bands that we should be playing! What’s next? Ready to fire up our XGames Getaway, details Monday, qualifying starts Tuesday!