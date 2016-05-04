Guardians of Freedom Airshow

The Lincoln Chamber of Commerce, Nebraska National Guard and Lincoln Airport Authority welcome you to the Guardians of Freedom Air Show, the largest and most exciting air show in Nebraska this year.

Join us on May 7-8, 2016 to see some of the best nationally recognized air show performers in America. Civilian aerobatic acts as well as military and vintage demonstrations and parachute team are among the event’s highlights, which will be held at Lincoln Airport.

The gates open each day at 9:30 a.m. and close at 5:00 p.m. Best of all, admission is free.

