Graffiti or street art?

I have to admit, I’d never really thought about graffiti in depth before. It’s never offended me, I think I’ve always found it pretty interesting, sometimes beautiful, sometimes shocking. But I like that it exists. That there are people who feel so passionately about something that they’re willing to go out, spend their own money (most of the time) on paint and supplies, risk legal ramifications, and create art.

When in Portland last week, I got the pleasure to go on a street art tour around Portland’s Southeast neighborhood and learn more about the city’s history, and the history of street art.

A few things I learned:

A LOT of street art is commissioned/paid by either the building owner or even the city. Now, this is usually beautiful murals that look a lot more like art you’d find in a museum than somebody’s name. But not always. I saw everything from lifelike murals to geometric masterpieces, to straight up tags with halos and arrows. Each has it’s own place, meaning, and claims it’s spot in Portland, defining the city landscape. Spray-painting is freaking HARD!!! I got to attempt to tag a wall my self! It was awesome, but honestly, I was not good at it, and my graffiti mentor made it look ridiculously easy. He had some awesome tips of how to make a straight line or a circle (which I’ve honestly had a hard time with for my whole life), and the secret is…. it’s all in the shoulder. There’s different levels of graffiti. Basically it goes: Tags: these are the almost print-handwriting-looking nicknames. Always one color, typically black. They have halos, crowns to denote they are the “king”, arrows to … I guess take up space or point to their piece?, quotes, question marks, and most importantly, their tag name. For some reason, I had a friend in high school who gave me a tag name and tagged me once. My name was “Squeakz” because I’m tiny and because my sneezes sound like squeaks. A Throw Up: A quickly executed piece… a graffer’s (that’s graffiti artist) sketchbook. It’s the bubble letters and stuff you see on trains. It typically covers a tag, which may be an attempt at claiming space prior to a piece. A piece (or a master piece): Yeah that’s the good stuff. Some of the most beautiful art I’ve ever seen was on the streets of Portland. And done primarily with spray paint… Some artists do make their own ink, one that I heard about actually puts rust in her ink so it changes color over time. These are more often than not commissioned by the building or city, or the artist connects with the building to allow them to create their master piece. These can be super expensive to create, just with materials alone, and really time-intensive. So they need to have the permission of the people around so they don’t get arrested or painted over. A lot of old school graffiti artists really detest the idea that muralists would come in and get paid for creating this art. It’s kind of like your favorite band who you saw in that hole-in-the-wall bar that one time become stadium-selling sellouts. So a lot of those gorgeous murals still get tagged by those who value the more anti-establishment nature of the 40yr-old art form. It’s worth preserving and it’s worth seeing. Go for a walk, get to know your city. I learned about a heard of goats that is honored all over Southeast Portland, and they symbolism gives you such a deep love for the richness of a city, I wonder what I’ve missed in my lovely little Lincoln town.

What is your favorite Lincoln street art or graffiti?

