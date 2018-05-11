Gonna be a busy Summer!

2 concert announcements coming next week! They’ll both fall within our range of the #BlazeArmySummer too – one Monday and another Tuesday am. CRAZY. Seriously, we wouldn’t have been this busy with shows but it’s all due to YOU ALL. You buy the tickets, you go to the shows and you tell your friends! 5 years ago it wouldn’t have even been a 1/4 of what we have now. Plus, with your interest in new music we have 2 Blaze Breakout Artist showcases this year (new artist, new song and super cheap ticket) – THANK YOU! Keep those emails, calls, messages coming – WE ARE ALL BUILDING THIS TOWN INTO A DESTINATION FOR MUSIC – then we have our own homegrown bands too, to go out and spread the word that NEBRASKA ROCKS!