Goin’ hard in the paint

I’ve been a little neglecty of my blog, and for that I am sorry. But home renovation is currently taking up every… free… second… of my already hectic life. I literally spent 3 hours last night taking tape down only to replace it with OTHER TAPE to finish out the trim. Yeah. It’s like that.

Whoever said #adulting was easy can suck my toe.

Don’t get me wrong, I’m SO stoked to be doing this. It’s an amazing thing to get to know literally every inch of the place you’ll be living. A huge personal, emotional and financial investment that I wouldn’t trade for the world. I really can’t imagine becoming a home owner and NOT taking such a personal journey with the house that will, in a few weeks, actually be the place I will live.

This last weekend was paiiiiiiint time. First, we had to kilz everything… which is annoying. Because it looks like crap, honestly makes everything look worse, it takes forever, and it’s just such an intermediary step that you know you’ll have to go back over 2 more times with the actual paint before it looks decent. Here’s a little vid of us painting the living room. Pretty exciting right?!

