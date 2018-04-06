Go home mother nature you’re drunk!

So I don’t know about you guys, but I am about sick of this cold weather and it needs to go away! Just opening the garage door in the morning and seeing all that white cold crap just grinds my gears. Mother nature needs to get her crap together. I wanna go kayaking and camping and fishing. Isn’t it supposed to be spring? At least that’s what I thought! In other news Sevendust just put out a new music video for their song “Not Original” and it’s kick ass! They have an album coming out May 11th. Check it out here! Listen to my show from 1 A.M. – 4 A.M. tonight!