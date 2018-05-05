Ghost unveiled two new songs! Word Alive new album?

Ghost unveiled two new songs from their upcoming “Prequelle” album. . It hits the shelves on June 1st. It will be their 7th studio album to date. The two new songs are called “Faith and “Danse Macabre. “Check them out here. Faith has a more edgy sound and in my opinion a little heavier. The guitar riffs in the beginning really caught my attention. The only song they have a out now from the album is “Rats” So it will be interesting to see if they release any music videos for either of the two new songs.

The Word Alive also released a new album this past Friday titled “Violent Noise” Been listening to a couple of their new songs and I’m impressed. The one I’m most impressed with has my favorite bands lead singer featuring. I’ll post the video below. Anything with Danny Worsnop is gold. Makes me wonder why Asking Alexandria’s last album didn’t sound as heavy. Kind of disappointing if you ask me..