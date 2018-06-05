Game of Thrones ALBUM?

Do you need Game of Thrones songs that might be a hip-hop cut, a hard rock track, (YES) a country ballad (gross) or a pop music mega hit? (ewwww) Your wish has been answered. HBO and Columbia Records have announced Music Inspired by Game of Thrones. The collection of songs will feature music inspired by GoT and will feature artists “from diverse musical genres.” There were no specific artists named yet. The music will be due out in 2019 around the same time of the final season of Thrones.