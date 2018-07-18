Gage County Plans Supreme Court Appeal

Gage County will appeal a $28.1 million judgment awarded to six people wrongfully convicted of murder, to the U.S. Supreme Court. The county board made that decision Wednesday, one day after the 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals rejected the county’s appeal.

The verdict was awarded to the so-called Beatrice Six for their wrongful convictions in the 1985 rape and killing of 68-year-old Helen Wilson in Beatrice. The six spent more than 75 years combined in prison until DNA evidence cleared them in 2008.

The ruling poses major financial problems for Gage County, which collects only about $8 million a year in taxes. The county hired a bankruptcy attorney shortly after the verdict. Gage County Board Chairman Myron Dorn says the county is also hiring a Kansas City financial firm and two attorneys from Omaha to investigate financial aspects of the judgment.

