Fourth Of July Facts!

The Fourth of July is coming up and that means fireworks, beer, and fun times!

Here are some random facts I found about Independence Day.

Only two of the Founding Fathers signed the Declaration of Independence on the Fourth. John Hancock and Charles Thompson. On Average 2.5 billion dollars is spent on beer and wine on the Fourth. Several other countries have followed suit and have used the Declaration of Independence as a beacon to overcome their own struggles. Russia, Greece, France, and some countries in South America. 62% of Muricans’ own an American Flag. 6.9 billion approximately spent on food! Making me hungry.

Tell me your thoughts and plans or traditions that you do on The Fourth of July!