Fourth Of July Facts!

The Fourth of July is coming up and that means fireworks, beer, and fun times!
Here are some random facts I found about Independence Day.
- Only two of the Founding Fathers signed the Declaration of Independence on the Fourth. John Hancock and Charles Thompson.
- On Average 2.5 billion dollars is spent on beer and wine on the Fourth.
- Several other countries have followed suit and have used the Declaration of Independence as a beacon to overcome their own struggles. Russia, Greece, France, and some countries in South America.
- 62% of Muricans’ own an American Flag.
- 6.9 billion approximately spent on food! Making me hungry.
Tell me your thoughts and plans or traditions that you do on The Fourth of July!