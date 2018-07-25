Fortenberry Town Halls

1st District Republican Congressman, Jeff Fortenberry, has issued the following information on upcoming town halls he will be holding in Nebraska:
Friday, July 27:
Bellevue Town Hall: 12:00pm
Bellevue Volunteer Firefighters Hall
2108 Franklin St, Bellevue, NE
Lincoln Town Hall: 5:00pm
Schoo Middle School
700 Penrose Drive, Lincoln, NE
Monday, July 30:
Blair Town Hall: 10:00am
Blair Public Library
2233 Civic Drive, Blair, NE
Fremont Town Hall: 12:30pm
Fremont City Council Chambers
400 E. Military Avenue, Fremont, NE
David City Town Hall 3:30pm
Roman L. and Victoria E. Hruska Memorial Public Library
399 N. 5th St, David City, NE
Tuesday, July 31:
Columbus Town Hall: 12:00pm
Columbus City Council Chambers
1369 25th Avenue, Columbus, NE
Norfolk Town Hall: 5:00pm
Norfolk City Council Chambers
309 N 5th St, Norfolk, NE
Fortenberry serves on the House Appropriations Committee and is Chairman of the Legislative Branch Subcommittee.
