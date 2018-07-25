Fortenberry Town Halls

1st District Republican Congressman, Jeff Fortenberry, has issued the following information on upcoming town halls he will be holding in Nebraska:

Friday, July 27:

Bellevue Town Hall: 12:00pm

Bellevue Volunteer Firefighters Hall

2108 Franklin St, Bellevue, NE

Lincoln Town Hall: 5:00pm

Schoo Middle School

700 Penrose Drive, Lincoln, NE

Monday, July 30:

Blair Town Hall: 10:00am

Blair Public Library

2233 Civic Drive, Blair, NE

Fremont Town Hall: 12:30pm

Fremont City Council Chambers

400 E. Military Avenue, Fremont, NE

David City Town Hall 3:30pm

Roman L. and Victoria E. Hruska Memorial Public Library

399 N. 5th St, David City, NE

Tuesday, July 31:

Columbus Town Hall: 12:00pm

Columbus City Council Chambers

1369 25th Avenue, Columbus, NE

Norfolk Town Hall: 5:00pm

Norfolk City Council Chambers

309 N 5th St, Norfolk, NE

Fortenberry serves on the House Appropriations Committee and is Chairman of the Legislative Branch Subcommittee.

