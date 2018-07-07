Five Finger Death Punch Copyright infringement.

Here’s an interesting tidbit I found about Five Finger Death Punch. World-Class Fireworks Company stole the bands “Knucklehead” logo off of their “The Way of The Fist” album and plastered it on a firework! I think that’s messed up. I know it happens a lot these days. I think if they actually got in contact with the band and made an agreement they would of been better off, and they probably would of made way more money! It goes to show that people will willingly steal another persons work just to make a quick buck. Let me know your opinion about this juicy story!