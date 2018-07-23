Nebraska U.S. Senator Ben Sasse, a member of the Senate Armed Services Committee, authored a proposal that Senate and House negotiators included in the final conference report to the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) of 2019. The compromise bill includes Sasse’s Cyberspace Solarium Commission.

“This is a critical piece of this year’s defense bill and an important step on cybersecurity,” said Sasse. “The Cyberspace Solarium Commission is an opportunity to set America’s cyber doctrine before it’s too late. The Nebraska Republican called it “a major victory for those who have been sounding the alarm on cybersecurity.” He added that “Washington is late to the game – we don’t have a playbook and our enemies are already on offense.” He called cyber security “the new frontier of warfare and said America cannot fall behind.”

Senator Deb Fischer, a member of the conference committee, got language included that calls on the Secretaries of Defense and The Air Force to assess the readiness of the aircraft based at Offutt Air Force Base and ensure proper maintenance. She was also able to keep the funding in the Senate bill for two new planes to replace the OC-135B Open Skies.

The age and readiness of some of the planes based at Offutt have been questioned in recent reports.

The post Fischer, Sasse Author Defense Bill Measures appeared first on KFOR FM 103.3 1240 AM.