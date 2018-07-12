Fireworks Blamed For Damaging Cluster Box Near UNL’s East Campus
By Lincoln News
|
Jul 12, 2018 @ 10:54 AM

Lincoln Police are investigating a vandalism case, where someone may have used fireworks to blow open a cargo door to a community mailbox (or cluster box) near 44th and Starr, south of UNL’s East Campus.

According to a police report, a mail carrier found the door damaged around 3pm Wednesday and contacted the U.S. Postal Station manager.

It appears fireworks are involved, but the investigation continues.  Damage has been estimated at $1,200.

Another view of a damaged community mailbox near 44th and Sumner. (Courtesy of Lincoln Police)

