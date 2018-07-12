Lincoln Police are investigating a vandalism case, where someone may have used fireworks to blow open a cargo door to a community mailbox (or cluster box) near 44th and Starr, south of UNL’s East Campus.

According to a police report, a mail carrier found the door damaged around 3pm Wednesday and contacted the U.S. Postal Station manager.

It appears fireworks are involved, but the investigation continues. Damage has been estimated at $1,200.

The post Fireworks Blamed For Damaging Cluster Box Near UNL’s East Campus appeared first on KFOR FM 103.3 1240 AM.