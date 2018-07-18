Fastest Growing Communities in NE
By Lincoln News
|
Jul 18, 2018 @ 8:14 AM

In the last 8 years, Hickman has grown by 677 people.  Waverly has exploded by 906 people.  On KFOR’s Lincoln Live, Lancaster County Sheriff, Terry Wagner, says they are among the 2 fastest growing communities in the state.  The 2018 population of Waverly is estimated at 3,292.  Hickman’s estimated population is year is 2,347.  Sheriff Wagner says the need will come soon when Hickman will need another deputy sheriff patrolling the area.  Waverly already has 3 deputies.

