Faith in mankind

Sometimes It’s nice to know everything hasn’t completely gone to shit. IF you read the newspaper or watch the news the world can get pretty negative.

I’m out mowing my grass this past weekend when a car pulls up. That peaks my interest immediately since I don’t recognize the car. The guy gets out and says “I was walking my dog earlier and he crapped in your yard”. “I didn’t have any baggies with me so I came back with one now to pick it up.” I actually didn’t see it when I mowed but THANK YOU. There are still quality human beings out there. Not everyone is an asshole. Don’t let the press know or they’ll spin it into something negative.