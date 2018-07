Lincoln’s emergency radio system was down for a few minutes Tuesday. On KFOR Mornings, City Public Safety Director, Tom Casady, said the 30 year old system should be phased out and a new system ready by this fall. More than 2,500 users are on this system, so as you can imagine, there are hundreds of pieces of equipment needing to be replaced and users trained on the new system.

