Endangered Missing Advisory

Lincoln News
|
Jul 26, 2018

The following statement is from the Nebraska State Patrol:

The Grand Island Police Department is searching for Kendra Maxwell, a 22 year old developmentally disabled white female.  Kendra is 5’02”, 180 pounds, with blue eyes and short blonde hair.  She was last seen wearing a light blue short sleeve shirt, pink and gray shorts, and pink flip flops.  She may be walking a brown/white pitbull dog name ‘Creature’.  Kendra is developmentally disabled but can communicate and knows her own name.  She was last seen by family on Tuesday 07/24/2018 at 7:30pm near 2112 W 4th,Grand Island, NE.  If you have any information on the whereabouts of Kendra Maxwell please call 911 or the Grand Island Police Department at 308-385-5400.

