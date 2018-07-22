Earthquake Reported in Nebraska
VALENTINE, Neb. (AP) – The U.S. Geological Survey reports that a minor earthquake shook rural areas near the Nebraska and South Dakota border around Valentine, Nebraska.

The service reports that a 3.5 magnitude earthquake occurred just after 2 a.m. Saturday about 10 miles (16.09 kilometers) northwest of Valentine in far north-central Nebraska. The National Weather Service says it received a few calls of some rumbling in Valentine.

There were no reports of injuries or damage.

Earlier this spring, several minor earthquakes were reported in Custer County, about 100 miles south of Valentine.

