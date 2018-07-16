Drive By Shooting At Home Where March Homicide Happened

Lincoln Police are investigating a drive-by shooting early Monday morning at a home near 47th and Stockwell, in the same spot where 22-year-old Edgar Union, Junior was killed by on March 26.

Officer Chassity Jackson-Goodwin says, though, it’s too early to say if this drive-by is in any way connected to the murder. She adds a neighbor’s security camera caught the car on video Monday morning.

But the quality is not clear enough to get a good description of the vehicle, Jackson-Goodwin said.

The house was hit by four bullets, which have been recovered, while around 6 to 7 shell casings were found outside. No one was hurt.

