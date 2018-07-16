Drive By Shooting At Home Where March Homicide Happened
By Lincoln News
|
Jul 16, 2018 @ 1:32 PM

Lincoln Police are investigating a drive-by shooting early Monday morning at a home near 47th and Stockwell, in the same spot where 22-year-old Edgar Union, Junior was killed by on March 26.

Officer Chassity Jackson-Goodwin says, though, it’s too early to say if this drive-by is in any way connected to the murder. She adds a neighbor’s security camera caught the car on video Monday morning.

But the quality is not clear enough to get a good description of the vehicle, Jackson-Goodwin said.

The house was hit by four bullets, which have been recovered, while around 6 to 7 shell casings were found outside. No one was hurt.

The post Drive By Shooting At Home Where March Homicide Happened appeared first on KFOR FM 103.3 1240 AM.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Nebraska Officials Past, Present Sound Off On President Trump’s News Conference With Putin Man Robbed Of Cash, iPhone While Trying To Make A Sale New Nebraska Laws Take Effect Thursday Portion of 48th Street to Close Nightly Lincoln Not Affected by Suspected McDonald’s Food-Borne Illness Outbreak Tribal Chairman to Keystone XL Pipeline Developer: “We Will Be Waiting”