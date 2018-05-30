Dawn of the Dead – The Remake!

Once again I flip on the TV to find the remake of DOTD. This is actually, for a a re-up, REALLY GOOD. Except for the ending. It’s good all the way thru and my 16 year old says (he’s seen it) “They just didn’t know how to end this did they?” The beginning, EPIC. The Middle, Epic. The End, just crap. Casting is good, Ving Rhames plays a good anti-hero and Sarah Polley is a great heroine. Even the the dude from Modern Family, Ty Burrell is perfect A-hole. They just couldn’t end it right. The music was spot on, from Johnny Cash opening up the whole thing with “The Man Comes Around” to Richard Cheese’s “Down With The Sickness!” It took the best idea ever from Danny Boyle’s Masterpiece “28 Days Later” with the fast zombies! Dad always said starting something is fine but have your exit strategy ready FIRST.