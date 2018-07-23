Council Takes Control Of Pershing Sale

The City council has taken the next step in deciding what will happen to Pershing Auditorium. The council voted unanimously Monday to direct the mayor to issue a request for re-development proposals on the downtown site. Proposals have been requested for five years, but the sponsor, Councilman Jon Camp, said the request has been too narrowly drawn.

“This will give those parties who are interested the ability to define what type of project they want.”

Camp introduced a resolution two weeks ago, but introduced an amendment Monday he said would make the process more flexible. He thanked Councilman Carl Eskridge and several City staff members for helping with the amendment. He said the resolution, as amended, will draw a wider range of proposals.

“It’s not necessarily limited to the private sector in the proposals coming to us. Then, the Council will be the ultimate decider on this.”

Eskridge said it’s time to get something done with Pershing.

“The Pershing site has sat empty for too long, and it’s time to see what we can do to find the best proposal out there.”

Eskridge agreed the new approach should attract a wider range of proposals.

“Whether it’s a private project, a public project, we’ll find the best option for the use of this space.”

At last week’s City Council meeting, representatives of the Lincoln Library Board and the Foundation for Lincoln Libraries each asked the Council to wait until the next version of the Downtown Master Plan is complete, sometime during the fourth quarter of this year. Both Library organizations urged the Council to declare Pershing the site of a long anticipated new Downtown Central Library.

