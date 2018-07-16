Council Delays Pershing Vote
By Lincoln News
|
Jul 16, 2018 @ 4:39 PM

The Lincoln City Council has delayed a vote on a Pershing Auditorium proposal for another week.

Councilman Jon Camp proposed instructing the mayor to immediately put the Pershing site, known as Block 63, up for sale. A vote on the resolution was delayed last week after the Lincoln Public Library Board and Library Foundation asked that the Pershing Block be re-considered as the site for a new downtown Library. Monday, Camp’s resolution was delayed another week.

The post Council Delays Pershing Vote appeared first on KFOR FM 103.3 1240 AM.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Nebraska Officials Past, Present Sound Off On President Trump’s News Conference With Putin Drive By Shooting At Home Where March Homicide Happened Man Robbed Of Cash, iPhone While Trying To Make A Sale New Nebraska Laws Take Effect Thursday Portion of 48th Street to Close Nightly Lincoln Not Affected by Suspected McDonald’s Food-Borne Illness Outbreak