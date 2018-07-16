The Lincoln City Council has delayed a vote on a Pershing Auditorium proposal for another week.

Councilman Jon Camp proposed instructing the mayor to immediately put the Pershing site, known as Block 63, up for sale. A vote on the resolution was delayed last week after the Lincoln Public Library Board and Library Foundation asked that the Pershing Block be re-considered as the site for a new downtown Library. Monday, Camp’s resolution was delayed another week.

The post Council Delays Pershing Vote appeared first on KFOR FM 103.3 1240 AM.