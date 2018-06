I have found the one cooking show where not only does the food look like something I’d eat but I don’t want to murder the chef/cook/host for being an uppity ass. His name is Matty Matheson and he cooks FOOD that I think I can actually cook. Check out 2 different episodes “Finger Licking Butter Chicken” and “Matty’s Fiery Fajita Spread.” Yeah, that’s some good SH*T. Plus he seems like a normal guy!

https://www.viceland.com/en_us/show/its-suppertime-matty-matheson