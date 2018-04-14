Complete opposite weather in Nebraska! New Ghost Album on the way.

I’ve been laughing at all the snowfall Lincoln has got today. It’s honestly been insane. It hasn’t stopped snowing for awhile now. It was literally sunny and 70 just yesterday. Cmon Nebraska get your bipolar weather outta here. Out in Western Nebraska it isn’t the greatest. They had to shut down I-80 last night because of the conditions. I’m happy about this upcoming week though, because it is finally going to start warming up. Going to be in the 50-60 degree range all week which is great. Ghost is coming out with another album! The album is called “Prequelle”, and is their 4th studio album to date. Should be a great album like all their other work. The leader of the band Tobias Forge said that they went with an 80’s vibe with this album. He was inspired by Ozzy Osbourne to create a kick ass opening track. The track is called “Rats” check it out on the link below. Come see me at Monster Jam tonight at 7:30. It should be a fun time. My show airs from Midnight to 4 A.m. tonight!