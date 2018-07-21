Comic-Con Goodies

This weekend is the big one, the San Diego Comic-Con. Known for great displays of Cosplay, comics, tv, and movies.

I will admit this year I have fallen a little behind on my coverage. I sat down this afternoon and tried to catch up a little and found some things that I just had to share!

SHAZAM – I talked about this one a little bit ago, but here is the actual trailer for it, looks like DC is finally turning a light on after all the dark movies they have done.

Fantastic Beasts– As someone who grew up with the Harry Potter universe, I enjoyed the first one. With this one I am looking forward to expanding the universe beyond just stories within the story.

Godzilla– The first one from a few years ago was an enjoyable movie. I’m curious how todays CGI can treat the greats like Mothra, Rodan and King Ghidorah.

Aquaman– Honestly, with this DC film… I’m nervous. None the less, I will get a ticket just to see how well Jason Momoa can hold the mantle.

Titans– This one I almost left off, if you are a fan of the Teen Titans you have your opinions. DC will ether knock this out of the park or, we will have to go see if Doomsday has any fight left in him.