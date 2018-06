Rockers Coheed and Cambria announced a new album! It’s going to be called “The Unheavenly Creatures” The band doesn’t fully release the album until Oct. 5th, but that doesn’t mean I’m not pumped! The album is going to have 15 tracks on it and I’m hoping it will be a smash hit with fans. Excited to listen to some of their new stuff. What’s your favorite Coheed and Cambria track? Mine is Welcome Home. Stay tuned for more music next week!