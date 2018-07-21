City Announces More Road Closures

The intersection of North 56th Street and Leighton Avenue will be closed from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday for crack and joint sealing. Drivers should seek alternate routes.

The intersection work is part of a larger street improvement project on N. 56th Street, from Vine to Adams streets. The project includes repairing and sealing pothole-causing cracks, resurfacing, and upgrading sidewalk ramps to ADA standards. Message signs will continue to provide advanced notification of intersection and lane closures through August when the street reopens.

For more information, visit lincoln.ne.gov (keyword: 56th) or contact Jess Sundeen, Public Works and Utilities, at 402-441-7711 or jsundeen@lincoln.ne.gov. Current information on street closures is available at lincoln.ne.gov (keyword: closures) or through the Waze mobile app.

Starting Monday, July 23, both eastbound lanes on Superior Street between West Highlands Boulevard and North 1st Street will close for repairs to the bridge over I-80. The work is expected to take about two weeks to complete, and the project will then move to the westbound lanes. The entire project is expected to be completed in mid-August. Drivers are encouraged to seek alternate routes. Digital messages boards will alert drivers to changes.

The project includes repairing the joints where the bridge meets the rest of the street and replacing cracked pavement. The repair reduces the risk of damage due to pavement expansion during hot weather. Lincoln residents are reminded to exercise caution around construction crews.

For more information, contact Clay Engelman, Public Works and Utilities, at 402-326-0812 or cengelman@lincoln.ne.gov. Current information on street closures is available at lincoln.ne.gov (keyword: closures).

