Chicken Farm Gets Majority Vote, But Not Approval

The Lincoln Lancaster County Planning Commission voted 4-3 Wednesday to approve a requested permit for a chicken farm in Southwestern Lancaster County. The vote was not final, however, and will likely come up again, because two commissioners were absent and it takes five of the seven votes for a decision.

The permit requested would allow a 190,000 head operation to raise chickens, housed in four barns on 20 acres near 134th and Wittstruck Road, nearly at the Saline County line. Testimony for and against the facility lasted several hours. Several area farmers testified that they would welcome the facility and would purchase all the manure produced. Several area residents testified against the facility, citing the possibility of odor, noise, water pollution and additional traffic.

Two different consultants told commissioners that the facility is environmentally sound, and that their application would insure a “Nutrient Management Plan” for the handling of waste. A lengthy explanation also included a description of the six weeks required to raise one batch of chickens, then two weeks down time for processing manure and preparing the barns for the next batch. The plan recommended by Costco to its growers includes raising four flocks per year.

A central theme running through the comments of the Commissioners before voting was doubt about whether the County and City have modernized their regulations sufficiently to monitor and regulate the type of facility planned.

Commissioner Sandra Washington, calling herself a conservationist, said she’s “sorry we don’t have regulations in place to manage a large agricultural operation like this.” She voted no but she would “not close the door on this.” Washington said she is concerned that there’s not adequate monitoring by the Health Department.

Commissioner Tracy Edgerton echoed Washington’s concern about the County’s ability to insure environmental quality.. “A lot of us have had a quick education in these topics. It was an overload.” She also voiced the opinion that “we haven’t modernized our zoning ordinance to keep up with technology like this.”

Commissioner Tom Beckius voted in favor of the facility. “The applicant has chosen to go above and beyond what regulations our Government has chosen to put in place.” He was joined by Commission Member Deane Finnegan, who admitted she buys Costco chickens. Vice Chair Tracy Kohr voted yes, but said “I would like to see Lancaster County and Lincoln set some new regulations to answer the questions that we are hearing here today.” She said, however, that “all the rules have been met, and the applicant has gone above and beyond what is required.”

Planning Director David Kerrey concluded the meeting by saying that the absent commissioners will have to “watch this hearing” and another vote will be taken when all nine are present. New public testimony will also be accepted at the next meeting. If approved by the Planning Commission, the permit will go before the County Board for a final vote.

